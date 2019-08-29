Storm supplies flying off Home Depot shelves

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The once fully stocked shelves are now in short supply at the Home Depot in Hollywood’s Oakwood Plaza.

The store wasn’t too hectic in the middle of Thursday afternoon, but assistant manager Hector Cruz said don’t be fooled.

“It comes in spurts,” Cruz said. “At one time it picks up, it’s really crazy, and then it kind of dies down.”

Shoppers could be seen standing in the checkout lines just before 10:15 p.m.

Some of the essentials you should go for:

Batteries

Flashlights

Flameless candles

Generators

The store has run out of most of those.

“We are actually out of water right now, batteries,” Cruz said. “We don’t have a large selection of batteries, but we do have some. The gas cans, generators, right now, we are out of those.”

“I came for gas cans. They’re gone,” shopper Barby Falconeri said, “but I came earlier, and I grabbed the last air conditioner.”

Yehuda Jeiger, who recently moved to South Florida, could be seen stocking up at the store.

“We just moved here actually from Connecticut about a month and a half ago,” Jeiger said. “Just being careful and buying some stuff.”

Harriet Benson said she has made several trips to the hardware store.

“I’ve been coming in stages,” Benson said. “I bought a propane tank. I bought the duct tape. I bought the all the necessary supplies a few days ago, so I don’t have to stand in the lines, and I also bought all the water, and I’m already ready.”

People lined up outside the Home Depot in North Miami dark and early before the doors opened.

“I’m an early riser,” shopper Barry Shevlin said.

A steady stream of last minute shoppers has been going in and out of the Home Depot all day.

From Miami-Dade to Broward, one thing is clear: people are preparing.

Some are a little more concerned than others.

“This storm is a bad storm, a very bad storm,” Shevlin said.

“Very optimistic, but you have to be prepared,” another shopper said.

“Disconcerting as everybody is already starting to freak out and get crazy, but at the same time, you see the goodness in people helping each other out,” Falconeri said.

“I think we are gonna make it,” another shopper said. “I think God’s gonna protect us all.”

The Home Depot in Hollywood has run out of several essentials. They said they’re getting more shipped in, but they don’t know exactly when that’s going to happen.

“I was looking for [a generator], but they don’t have it, so I have to come back early in the morning,” shopper Ray Ryals said.

They’re urging some customers to be patient and hoping that they all have everything they need to ride out Dorian.

