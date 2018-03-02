FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A giant nor’easter has brought winds, flooding and snow in the Northeast, causing problems for travelers flying out of South Florida.

Flights were affected at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday.

“You can’t even get flights tomorrow, so I had to reroute,” said Chris Hall, whose flight was cancelled. “I had to go with Jet Blue to Richmond.”

Passengers at FLL were stuck in terminals for hours.

“I travel a lot, but this is the worst I’ve had so far,” said Laurie Hodge, whose flight was also cancelled. “This is tough.”

“I got here, and they told me that it’s no longer delayed, it’s flat-out cancelled,” said traveler Franceline Lan, “and then the last flight they have is for 8 p.m. tonight, and that possibly might be cancelled as well, and there won’t be anything they can do about it.”

Travelers at Miami International Airport experienced delays and cancellations on Friday, as well.

Some travelers considered renting a car to get home. “They said that we couldn’t fly out to Boston until Monday,” said Holly Carrion, whose flight was cancelled. “Can’t get a connecting flight until Monday, can’t switch flights, can’t get any refunds. We have to wait.”

Forecasters said the storm could be a bomb cyclone and is expected to move slow.

As of 6:50 p.m., there have been 49 delays and 44 cancellations at FLL on Friday. At MIA, 31 flights have been cancelled.

