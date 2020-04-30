Storm drain issue causes severe flooding in parts of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A storm drain issue has caused severe flooding in parts of Miami following a heavy rainstorm that swept through the area.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units could be seen blocking off Northeast 23rd Street and Fourth Avenue at around 4 p.m., Thursday.

Construction workers said they were working on a building near the area before the flooding occurred within two minutes. A nearby resident said the floodwater began rising at around 3 p.m.

7News cameras captured rescue crews speaking to a woman in a black BMW in the middle of the floodwater. Officials said the woman did not feel safe getting out of the vehicle, so they towed her to higher ground so she could get out of the car.

Cellphone video also captured severe flooding in parts of downtown Miami.

Police have blocked off the area until the water recedes.

Motorists in the area are asked to seek alternate routes.

