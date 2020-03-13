Stores place limits on key items as shoppers prepare for coronavirus spread

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The scramble to stock up is leaving store shelves bare across South Florida. Cleaning supplies and paper products are difficult to find.

Many shoppers are going to stores in an attempt to stock up in fear of contracting the coronavirus and ultimately having to be quarantined.

A Costco in Davie had several long lines both inside the store, as well as lines of people outside waiting for their turn to shop.

Shopping carts were filled with toilet paper, water, paper plates and different food items. Shoppers said they were trying to get enough to last at least two weeks.

Many shoppers said they were not overly concerned or in a panic, but they want to be prepared just in case.

When asked if he was buying in fear of being quarantined, Andrew Borowiec responded, “No, not really. There’s not much in there to buy extra. The paper goods are all gone, so if you don’t want to stock up and just need paper towels, you’re out of luck.”

“I just spent $135 in cat food,” said shopper Cheryl Busch. “I just wanted to make sure, you know. I can live on bread and water, they gotta have their cat food.”

In anticipation for the large crowds, Publix Super Markets’ CEO, Todd Jones, released a statement that read in part, “We are working tirelessly to have the items you need on our shelves. We have applied purchase limits on some key items to allow more customers to get what they need.”

Like Publix, several other stores are placing limits on the amount of items customers can buy so that the highest number of customers receive those items they need.

Remember, the state of Florida has activated a 24-hour hotline for people with coronavirus questions and concerns. Just call 1-866-779-6121.

