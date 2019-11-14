Store robbery causes panic at Miami International Mall

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Some shoppers suffered minor injuries after a theft at a store inside Miami International Mall in Doral caused a panic.

Doral Police could be seen surrounding the shopping center along Northwest 107th Avenue, Thursday.

Police said the crooks went into Sephora, grabbed around $10,000 worth of merchandise and took off running through the mall.

Shoppers unsure of exactly what was happening scrambled to get away from the area, causing a few to suffer minor injuries.

The store shut down for the rest of the day.

