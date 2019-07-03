Store owner prevents possible jewelry heist after turning away men disguised as senior citizens

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of a Miami jewelry store stopped a possible heist from occurring after turning away two men disguised as senior citizens.

“We are in downtown Miami, so we do get some suspicious folks,” the owner, who did not want to be identified, said, “but nothing like this ever.”

The men could be seen in surveillance video footage walking along Northeast First Street towards Mr. Diamond Jewelers, around noon, Saturday.

“They were standing right across the street over there, just looking straight in,” the owner said. “They waited for all of the cars to pass by, and then they walked over casually to us.”

The owner said he knew something was up when they rang the business’ door bell.

“We just started screaming, ‘Don’t hit the buzzer! Don’t hit the buzzer! They have masks on!'” he said.

The pair could be seen in the video disguised in rubber masks that made them look like elderly men.

“These guys were obviously up to no good,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “Their faces are partially covered, and their hands are too. Clearly, they wanted to make their way inside the business, and that’s exactly what they weren’t able to do.”

The two men were long gone by the time police arrived to the scene to investigate.

Meanwhile, the owner said he is certain something would have happened if the staff hadn’t been paying attention that day.

“Oh, definitely. They would have come in, wiped us out,” he said. “Very scary situation. It’s definitely an eye-opener.”

Although a crime never occurred, police still want to hear from anyone who may have seen the pair in costume on Saturday.

If you have any information on these men in disguise, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

