Store manager: 3 teens repeatedly break into, steal from Fort Lauderdale mini-mart

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A store manager of a Fort Lauderdale mini-mart says three teenage crooks have repeatedly targeted their business, and their crimes have been caught on surveillance video.

The three teenagers could be seen on video hurling objects and kicking the Mega Saver’s front door, at Northeast 13th Street and Flying L Drive, until it shattered overnight on Wednesday.

“They’re just comfortable at this point, just doing what they want,” store manager Victoria Calado said. “It’s really sad.”

The thieves would go after as many Apple AirPods headphones, Samsung cellphones and tablets as they could. The store also sells cellphone accessories.

Once they grabbed what they could, the three crooks could be seen running away from the store. The faces of the thieves are now posted on the store’s front door.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after, surveillance video shows.

Calado provided the surveillance footage to 7News, and she said the teenagers have broken into the business before and keep coming back.

On July 19, employees said the crooks carried out the same style caper, cleaning out the store of thousands of dollars in high-priced product. No customers were inside during the burglaries.

On July 13, the crooks stole a running car from the gas station when the customer went inside the store to pay for gas. Video also showed the customer attempting to chase down his vehicle.

Calado said the same crooks keep targeting the mini-mart, which, she says, has regular customers and a connection to the community.

“Me, personally, I have a son, and I would never — I can only imagine being the mom and seeing my son on the news doing that,” Calado said.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

