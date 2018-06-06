Storage unit catches fire in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A storage unit in North Miami went up in flames and sent one person to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked to put out the storage unit fire on the second floor of the apartment building near Northeast 129th Street and Sixth Avenue, Wednesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Several patients were treated on the scene of smoke inhalation. One person was transported to the hospital.

