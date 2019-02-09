Storage shed fire spreads to 2 homes in Hialeah; no injuries

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames ripped through two homes in Hialeah after a fire broke out in a storage shed and spread to the larger structures, leading a quick-thinking couple to alert neighbors.

It was a chaotic morning for area residents after, officials said, the blaze sparked along the 7500 block of West 34th Lane, Saturday morning.

“Many explosions. It sounded like it was in the backyard,” said neighbor Victoria Arnaiz.

According to Hialeah Fire officials, the storage shed, located in the backyard of one of the houses, caught fire. The blaze then spread to the two homes.

Victoria and her husband, Alfredo Arraiz, said they were watching TV when the fire started.

“I thought it was cats falling on the roof, because the cats around here are always making noises,” said Alfredo through a translator.

The concerned residents then tried to find the source of the noise.

“I told my wife, ‘Let me check outside.’ That’s when I noticed my neighbor’s house on fire,” said Alfredo. “First thing on my mind was to call firefighters”

While Alfredo called 911, his wife headed for the door.

“I went outside and I see that no one was awake, so I start knocking the doors,” said Victoria. “In a couple of minutes, it moved to the next house.”

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they spread any further.

It remains unclear what started the fire, but some said they’re certain who’s responsible for saving their lives.

“A person came and woke the entire neighborhood up, and everyone was able to get out of harm’s way,” said area resident Raul Hernandez through a translator.

No one was hurt.

Officials have deemed both homes unsafe, so those residents will have to find another place to stay, at least through the weekend.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.