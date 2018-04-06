Stoneman Douglas victim’s family receives help from El Dorado, No More Tears Inc.

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida furniture company and nonprofit is providing heartfelt help to a Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor and his family for their new home.

Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Anthony Borges was recently discharged from the hospital and El Dorado Furniture wanted to help the family by giving them beds and mattresses upon his return home.

The family met with El Dorado employees Friday to pick out furniture which will help their Anthony recover after the 15-year-old was hit by five bullets.

Nonprofit No More Tears Inc., which helps victims of violence and human sex trafficking, also wanted to help by raising $37,000 for the Borges family.

“In addition to that, we were also able to pay for a house for them that did not have stairs,” said No More Tears founder Somy Ali, “because where they lived before, there were stairs and that would be a hindrance for Anthony.”

The teen’s mother, Emely Delfin, explained all the new things her son needs after leaving the hospital. “He doesn’t walk right now, so about the bed, and the special mattress because he cannot stand all the way straight,” Delfin said. “He needs to sleep like he’s sitting. And right now, he lost a lot of weight.”

A video posted on Twitter by Stories Untold, an account created by MSD students, showed Borges in a wheelchair as he was greeted by classmates. He’s not back at school yet, but is expected to return soon.

The gifts received by El Dorado and No More Tears are meant to give the family a boost with all their other unexpected expenses.

