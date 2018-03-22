Stoneman Douglas survivors appear on Time Magazine cover

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Five survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school are making an appearance on the cover of Time Magazine.

Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind and Jaclyn Corin appear on the cover of the latest issue, along with the word “enough.”

TIME's new cover: The school shooting generation has had enough https://t.co/4YI173gqTx pic.twitter.com/7yFEXuVjyb — TIME (@TIME) March 22, 2018

The five students are the driving force behind the “Never Again” movement and have taken the spotlight as activists for gun control in the wake of the mass shooting that killed 17 people on Feb. 14.

The group has organized the upcoming March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. There will also be hundreds of sibling marches across the nation the same day.

