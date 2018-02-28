Stoneman Douglas survivor to take online classes while advocating for gun control

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will finish out her senior year online to give her extra time to advocate for increased gun control laws.

Samantha Fuentes was among those students who returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday. However, instead of returning for class, she returned to withdraw and become an online student.

“I’m withdrawing from school, so I can finish it online,” she said. “As I’m recovering and taking my online courses, that’s when I’d like to take the chance to travel and speak to large audiences, spread my message, speak to lawmakers, attend rallies, be everywhere I need to be so that people can hear me clearly.”

“These mass shootings and these shooting in general are completely avoidable instances, and we need to do everything in our power to keep it so that we don’t ever have to worry about a mass shooting in schools or anywhere in America,” Fuentes added.

Fuentes was shot in both legs, and there’s shrapnel lodged behind her right eye. She now uses a cane to walk.

“I want to be part of Stoneman Douglas, and I want to live out the rest of my high school career normally, but there is no such thing as normal anymore,” Fuentes said.

Fuentes lost two friends in the Feb. 14 shooting. Seventeen people were killed in total.

She said that after she graduates and finishes advocating for gun control laws, she will go to college.

