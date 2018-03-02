PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School wrapped up their first week on campus since the mass shooting that claimed 17 lives.

Students attended a third half-day session on Friday where the focus was not on classwork but healing.

They will be on a modified schedule next Monday and Tuesday as well, with dismissal at 12:40 p.m.

The regular class schedule resumes Wednesday with dismissal at the normal time of 2:40 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.