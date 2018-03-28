Stoneman Douglas students work to keep momentum going for gun control activism

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Just days after the massive March For Our Lives protests, students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are looking to keep up the momentum for the push for gun control.

Amid the protests and press conferences, activists have created the 17 For Change group.

The 17 For Change website keeps track of various elected officials on how they vote, and who their supporters are.

“Get your voice heard, and vote out those who do not represent and support your cause,” said a 17 For Change member. “17 For Change is committed to doing just this, and we need your help to accomplish these goals.”

The group has also asked parents to sign contracts with their children, promising to use their vote to support the cause.

“Any cild under 18 cannot vote right now,” said a 17 for Change member. “If their parents sign this contract, they will be heard in the election.”

Another press conference was held Tuesday afternoon, where some students invited other students to join their cause.

“I was overwhelmed with support after the senseless massacre at our school,” said Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Tyah-Amoy Roberts. “Banners, letters and bracelets were sent to us. In a matter of weeks, we were able to coordinate an international march, and I can tell you that I’ve never felt more proud to be an Eagle than during the March For Our Lives on March 24.”

Participants at the news conference also encouraged more students to join the cause.

“As we continue to grow, we invite Hispanic, Asian, Muslim, Middle Eastern, Caribbean and all other communities to help us represent the movement,” said MSD student Mei-Ling Ho-Shing. “The movement that affects everyone should also look like everyone.”

Meanwhile, the brothers of shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff took part in a spring break treat. They were invited to practice with the Miami FC soccer team, Wednesday morning.

“Our guys are excited to have them here today,” said Miami FC spokesperson Matt Britten. “Maybe our guys could even learn a few things from them.”

Students told 7News they will continue to encourage their classmates to register, educate and vote.

