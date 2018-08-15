Stoneman Douglas students welcomed back to school with stepped up security

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The beginning of the school year is officially here and Broward County will be seeing some big changes as a result of the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“You will notice the differences,” said Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie. “The teachers, everyone, they see it, they feel it.”

One major update for Stoneman Douglas and most schools will be a single point of entry, which means one way in and one way out during arrival and dismissal.

For schools with new entrances still in the works, the Superintendent says they’re still safe and the updates are on the way. “Every school has components of single point of entry,” said Runcie, “but fully completed, meeting the district standards, we probably have somewhere a little less than one hundred schools to go.”

Every campus will also have an armed officer or guardian – someone with a law-enforcement background.

Officials say once the district gets more funding, they can hit their goal of getting every school a school resource officer.

“We have the referendum that’s on the August 28th ballot,” said Runcie, “and that’s to help us to secure additional resources in terms of security.”

Also on the way; new fences, more security cameras, and all students will be required to wear I.D. badges on campus.

There’s also more money in the pot for mental health resources, but that’s still not enough for some parents security concerns.

“When my child walks through MSD with her backpack, how are you gonna tell me that no one else on that campus is gonna have a gun or a knife in their backpack?” said one mother.

On Tuesday the school board heard from security experts. Safe Haven International presented their findings, after completing security assessments on all Broward County campuses.

Officials recommended upgraded surveillance systems, buzzer access, and adding a chief security officer with a communication center. Also reminding the board that the metal detectors can only do so much.

Superintendent Runcie said he understands the security changes will require a change in behavior from everyone and that at times it may pose an inconvenience. However, safety and security are most important.

Runcie has also asked the City of Fort Lauderdale for 13 police officers to help out with security in Parkland during the first day of school.

