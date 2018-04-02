Stoneman Douglas students return to school with stepped-up security

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas will be returning to campus Monday with stepped-up security.

Classes will resume following spring break and students will be walking in to a few changes.

Students will now start seeing new security measures. The changes include:

Additional security personnel on campus

Mandatory clear backpacks — which will be provided

I.D. badges must be worn by students and staff at all times

Use of metal-detecting wands and installed metal detectors

The memorial that once surrounded the school is now gone. Mementos from the memorial are being stored at Florida Atlantic University with plans of preserving it for the future.

Monday also marks the first day the students will be back in class after the March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington D.C.

Dozens of Douglas students traveled to the nation’s capital to push for gun reform and safer schools. A similar rally was also held in Parkland near the school.

