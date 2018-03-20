Stoneman Douglas students react to Zachary Cruz trespassing arrest

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The arrest of Zachary Cruz, the brother of Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, after he allegedly trespassed on school grounds rattled nerves among some of the students, but others do not regard the teen as a threat.

7News cameras captured a group of students walking out of the school, Tuesday afternoon.

Monday’s arrest was met with mixed reactions among them.

Student Ryan LoFurno was surprised Zachary was able to get in campus so easily. “It is sort of weird to think about it. Like, we have all this police on campus, and still he got in, he was able to skateboard around like that,” he said.

Student Zach Gordon said he knows the teen. “I’ve known him. He was in my classes in sixth grade,” he said. ‘I don’t think he’s a bad kid. I think he’s a good kid, so I think he was put in the wrong situation, just for being [Nikolas’] brother.”

Student Justin Abonce said Zachary broke the law, but his intentions were not malicious. “He’s basically trespassing, but I don’t have much to worry about ’cause he didn’t cause any harm,” he said. “I have nothing to be scared of to go to school.”

Once released, Zachary will not be allowed to set foot in Broward County unless he is due in court.

