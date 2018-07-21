FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are flying halfway around the world to meet fellow students who have also been rocked by tragedy.

7News cameras captured the Parkland travelers, ready with their packed bags, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Saturday morning. They were about to board the long flight to Christchurch, New Zealand.

The Stoneman Douglas group will meet with students who started a movement, known as the Student Volunteer Army, after they survived two devastating earthquakes, back in 2010 and 2011, that left 185 dead.

Parkland student Einav Cohen said she looks forward to bring back some of their ideas to her community.

“Meeting them and being able to collaborate, like, learn how they were able to create such strong change in their areas, and then bringing that education and all that knowledge to our area,” she said.

A total of 28 students, four teachers and one alumnus will be representing Stoneman Douglas for a week at the Christchurch & Parkland Youth Leadership Summit.

