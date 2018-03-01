Stoneman Douglas students and teachers slowly ease back into routine after shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Students and teachers of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are slowly easing back into a routine after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting over two weeks ago.

With the second day back to class over and done with, many students are slowly getting back into the swing of things.

“All the assignments, they pretty much pushed them back. We’re focusing more on emotional support for people rather than curriculum,” said student Drew Wager, “so I’m feeling pretty good about it. Hopefully it helps some people to heal from what happened.”

Many gathered to offer support for the Stoneman Douglas community, as they continued with a new sense of normal.

“I just feel very strongly that we are to support and to encourage and to help anyway that we can,” said Darlene Achille.

Parents changed their schedules to walk their children to school. Comfort dogs were also brought out to help with the transition back into the school.

“It was really overwhelming. Many police officers and many people in school, but I was OK,” said student Larah Haberland. “I was ready, and I think it was good to come back.”

“I think it’s better, especially for the students who are grieving to just have some quiet so that they can adjust,” said Wager.

The students will be going continue with a modified schedule through Friday.

