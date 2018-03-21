Stoneman Douglas student arrested with weapon on campus faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student faced a judge after being accused of bringing a weapon onto campus.

Jordan Salter was arrested for bringing a weapon on campus after, deputies said, she showed a 2-inch knife during a confrontation with a male classmate in the cafeteria, Tuesday morning.

Salter faced a judge Wednesday morning and is now facing charges that include possession of a weapon on school property. A judge ruled that she is also no longer allowed to step back onto Stoneman Douglas’ campus.

Scott Salter, Jordan’s father, defended his daughter after Wednesday’s bond court hearing.

“She was accosted against a pole,” said Scott. “A guy draws his hand back — 6 foot, my daughter’s 5 foot, 4 [inches], 120 pounds. Who protected her? He’s 6 [foot], 3 [inches]. So when he drew back, she said, ‘I don’t think so.'”

Scott added that his daughter was in fear of walking back onto Stoneman Douglas High’s campus.

“Nobody’s protecting them,” he said. “Seventeen kids died, right? So we’re forcing her to face her fears, to get out, go to school. She decided, ‘You know what? I’m going to school, I got to protect myself because nobody else is there to protect me.'”

Salter was one of two students arrested for having weapons in separate incidents on Tuesday at Stoneman Douglas. BSO also arrested a third student: a 10th grader who made threatening posts on social media directed at a classmate.

