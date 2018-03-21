Stoneman Douglas student arrested with knife on campus bonds out

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student bonded out of jail, hours after she faced a judge for allegedly bringing a weapon onto campus.

Jordan Salter declined to comment on her charges as she walked out of Broward County Jail with her mother, Wednesday night.

The teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a knife on campus after, deputies said, she showed the 2-inch blade during a confrontation with a male classmate in the cafeteria, Tuesday morning.

Salter faced a judge Wednesday morning and is now facing charges that include possession of a weapon on school property. A judge ruled that she is also no longer allowed to return to the Stoneman Douglas campus.

Scott Salter, Jordan’s father, defended his daughter after Wednesday’s bond court hearing. He said she was trying to protect herself from a male classmate who had made threats.

“She was accosted against a pole,” said Scott. “A guy draws his hand back – 6 foot, my daughter’s 5 foot, 4 [inches], 120 pounds. Who protected her? He’s 6 [feet], 3 [inches]. So when he drew back, she said, ‘I don’t think so.'”

Scott added that his daughter was in fear of walking back onto Stoneman Douglas High’s campus.

“Parkland’s not protecting them. Nobody’s protecting them. Seventeen kids died, right?” said Scott.

Salter was one of two students arrested for having weapons in separate incidents on Tuesday at Stoneman Douglas.

The second student, identified as 16-year-old Gavin Stricker was taken into custody after a 9-inch knife was found in his backpack, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He has since bonded out of jail.

“After what we’ve all been through, it doesn’t make any sense at all,” said Stoneman Douglas junior Jensen Clark.

BSO also arrested a third student, a 10th-grader who made threatening posts on social media directed at a classmate. According to his arrest report, he was “posting pictures on Snapchat depicting a handgun in his waistband and numerous bullets.”

That student was taken in for a psychiatric evaluation.

The arrests took place one day after Zachary Cruz, the half-brother of accused Stoneman Douglas shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, was arrested for trespassing on school grounds.

Zachary is being tagged with a new “red flag” law which could prevent him from acquiring a firearm. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Scott lamented that it has gotten to the point where students feel like they need to bring weapons to school to protect themselves. “If kids have to carry weapons to school, maybe they shouldn’t go to school. They need to think of somewhere else they gotta go to get their education,” he said.

Jordan is being held at the Broward County Jail on a $12,500 bond. It has apparently been partially paid, which means she could be released as early as Wednesday evening.

