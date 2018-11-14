Stoneman Douglas shooting suspect accused of attacking guard in jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz has been accused of attacking a guard in jail.

According to the Public Defender’s Office, Cruz attacked a guard Tuesday night at the Broward County Main Jail and is now facing charges of aggravated assault, battery on an officer and the use of an electric or chemical weapon against an officer.

According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy was watching the dayroom while Cruz was inside. When the deputy asked Cruz to stop dragging his feet as he walked around, Cruz responded by giving him the middle finger.

Investigators said Cruz then rushed the deputy and hit him in the face. The two fell to the floor and Cruz tried to take the deputy’s Taser.

Detectives said the pair fought over the device, but the deputy was eventually able to get control and used it on Cruz. Cruz was then detained.

Cruz is currently awaiting trail for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas HIgh School in Parkland.

Cruz already faces 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

A total of 17 people lost their lives in the Feb. 14 massacre.

