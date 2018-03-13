Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor’s condition improving, attorney says

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Anthony Borges, a survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is showing signs of improvement after undergoing emergency surgery.

The 15-year-old was shot five times in both his legs and his back while attempting to close and lock a classroom door during the Feb. 14 shooting, likely saving many of his fellow students’ lives.

Borges’ attorney, Alex F. Arreaza, confirmed the teen is the last of the victims to remain hospitalized, but his condition has been upgraded from critical to fair.

Doctors placed Borges into a medically-induced coma last week following emergency surgery to remove a section of the intestines due to an infection, according to his attorney.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Borges, who had been on a ventilator in the ICU during his recovery from surgery, is now breathing on his own and able to eat.

Arreaza previously announced that his client would be suing Broward County, Broward County Public Schools and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for unspecified monetary damages.

“The failure of Broward County Public Schools and of the Principal and School Resource Officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm were unreasonable, callous and negligent,” his attorney said.

