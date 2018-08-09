Stoneman Douglas Safety Commission meets for second day

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission met for the second day in an attempt to figure out what went wrong during the Parkland shooting.

Among those to speak to the commission Thursday were representatives from the Department of Family and Children Adult Services, who spoke about a call they received regarding shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz after he turned 18.

The commission also heard from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, where they spoke on how video from inside the school shows Cruz reloading his AR-15 several times. During a break where he was reloading, a teacher on the third floor had the chance to move the students to safety.

“There is no doubt in my mind from watching the video inside Stoneman Douglas that if somebody had a gun, they could have easily taken him out and could have mitigated the deaths,” Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. “There were several times when he had an empty gun, and there were opportunities for staff to intervene if they had been armed.”

In this case, we did have a guy with a gun there, a good guy who did not act for whatever reason,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley. “The second point I would disagree with, with my good friend, we can afford to have a law enforcement officer, multiple law enforcement officers or guardians at these schools, and I would argue that we can’t afford not to.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Scot Peterson was present at the school at the time of the shooting. However, he never went inside the building.

The parents of the victims of the shooting are also expected to address the commission, Thursday.

