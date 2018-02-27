Stoneman Douglas High students prepare to return to campus Wednesday

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Marjory Stoneman Douglas students are scheduled to return to class two weeks after the school tragedy, as officials continue to investigate the fatal shooting.

Students will return to school on Wednesday, which marks two weeks since a gunman opened fire on campus, killing 17 and injuring several others.

Banners could be seen hanging from fences, and the memorial for the lives lost continues to grow, Tuesday evening.

The Broward County School Board has made it their mission to make the transition as smooth as possible for students, teachers and staff.

Teachers went back to campus on Monday. One-on-one grief counseling and therapy dogs were on hand at the campus for teachers and will also be available for students come Wednesday.

“The key words, I say, are flexibility, accommodation and support,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie. “We’re here for our staff. We’re going to provide the same type of environment when our students arrive on Wednesday morning.”

Many students 7News spoke with said they want to get back to school and regain a sense of normalcy.

“If they don’t, that would have been taken from them as well,” said Stephen Marante, whose friends will be returning to Stoneman Douglas. “They have to go back for themselves. They have to get their routine back. They have to get their sense of normalcy back. Not that anything is normal; this is their new normal. This is the normal for Parkland.”

Stoneman Douglas High’s principal, Ty Thompson, has worked to bring hope to his students and staff.

I want to thank everyone for the well wishes. As we get ready for school to start, I have an ask; please allow my students to properly access the school by limiting congestion around Holberg and Pine Island. #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/FuubcVXL68 — Principal Thompson (@PrincipalMSD) February 27, 2018

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are on campus at the main entrance, which is now a media-free zone to make the return pressure-free.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.