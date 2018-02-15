Stoneman Douglas High School shooting suspect faces judge, denied bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz was booked into the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, around 5:30 a.m., Thursday morning, where he will be held without bond. He faced Broward Circuit Court judge Kim Theresa Mollica, Thursday afternoon at around 2 p.m.

7News cameras captured the moment the gunman was escorted into the jail by sheriff’s deputies. He was still wearing the same hospital gown he was seen in Wednesday night, when he was transferred from the hospital to Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Cruz spent about 45 minutes being treated for labored breathing at the hospital, before he was interrogated for over 12 hours overnight by state and federal authorities.

The deadly attack took place Wednesday afternoon, right before school dismissal, at around 2:30 p.m. Investigators said Cruz, who showed up equipped with a gas mask and smoke grenades, set off a fire alarm and shot off an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at teachers and students.

“I was in the building that was across from the building that the shots were in, and we went outside ’cause we thought it was the second fire drill of the day,” said Will Gilroy, a 15-year-old student at Douglas, “and so we went outside, half of my class, and we saw security guards just say ‘Get back inside!’ and we heard firecrackers.”

Gilroy said his classmates panicked as they learned there was an active shooter inside the school. Many of them texted their parents to let them know they were OK. “We were 30 kids in a closet for an hour,” Gilroy added, “and we were just hoping the shooter wouldn’t come to our room and that all of our friends in that building were OK.”

According to officials, 17 people were killed and 14 others were hospitalized. “We have 17 confirmed [deceased] victims,” Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said. “Twelve victims were within the building, two victims were just outside the building, one victim is on the street, on the corner of Pine Island Road, and two people lost their lives at the hospital.”

Five people remain in critical condition, Thursday, and are now recovering at hospitals across Broward County.

Federal investigators looking to find out more about their suspect spent hours in a neighborhood near Parkland, about five miles away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

Loxahatche Road has been shut down, as they continue the investigation that is now centered around a home and the family who lives in it.

That family’s attorney, Jim Lewis, said that the family took Cruz in about three months ago, when he had nowhere else to go. “Nikolas lived here for the last 90 days, since his mom died in November, up in Palm Beach County,” he said. “Starting about Thanksgiving, he moved in here with his friend and the mom and dad took him in ’cause he needed a place to stay.”

Lewis also said no one in the family had any indication Cruz would or could do something like this. However, he did describe a questionable interaction.

“He made a comment to the other son, you know, ‘I don’t go to school on Valentine’s Day,'” said Lewis. “Now he didn’t think, we didn’t think anything of it at the time, and I really can’t place it why, but that’s the only strange comment.”

Federal agents were also seen at a mobile home park in Lantana Wednesday night, about 30 miles from the school. They reportedly found explosives, however, officials haven’t confirmed if the explosives are in any way related to the shooting.

As authorities continue to search for a motive, counselors are being made available to students, teachers and staff. However, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will remain closed Thursday and Friday, as the investigation continues.

An emotional school superintendent, Robert Runcie, held a news conference Thursday morning. “I just continue to think about the parents and the families that sent their kids to school, and they did not return,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll ever forget yesterday, but we need to figure out how to recover, as we really try to come together to help and support each other.”

As we rise this morning let us pray for the victims and families of this horrific tragedy that has fallen on our community. Let us find the courage to transcend fear, greed, hatred & divisions and collaborate to achieve a new level of consciousness to find real solutions …

that include investments in mental health services for our youth and common sense gun control for this nation.

The FBI has set up a tip line. If you have any information about the suspect that could help investigators, you are asked to call 1-800-225-5324.

