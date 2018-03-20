Stoneman Douglas High reacts to Maryland school shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High reacted Tuesday to the news of a school shooting in Maryland.

Great Mills High School in Maryland was the site of another school shooting where deputies said the shooter injured two other students before he was killed.

In Parkland, Stoneman Douglas High was the site of a mass shooting on Feb. 14, where 17 people were killed. On Tuesday afternoon, students were asked about their feelings on what unfolded in Maryland.

“I’m sorry, I’m really sorry,” said student Kimberly Boettcher. “I know the pain that it has caused us and no parent, no other students, no friends — nobody should experience this. None of the victims should have experienced this. Nobody should have been in this situation at all. So I’m really sorry and I hope everybody is enlightened that this should never happen again.”

In a tweet, Stoneman Douglas student and activist for gun safety Emma Gonzalez said she stands with the students of Great Mills.

We are Here for you, students of Great Mills 💗 together we can stop this from ever happening again https://t.co/bkzL1FcVgu — Emma González (@Emma4Change) March 20, 2018

Mike Hancock, who lives in Canada, visited the Stoneman Douglas memorial and shared his thoughts on what occurred in Maryland.

“My hope is that these kids that I’ve watched — I’ve watched news conferences and the pressies and all that stuff — these kids seems to have their eye on the prize,” said Hancock. “I’m hoping they’re the ones that make change. They’re the young ones, they’re our future.”

