PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alumni gave current students a heartfelt reminder to stay “Douglas strong.”

A group of alumni gathered Sunday morning to decorate the school with banners to welcome students back to class on Wednesday.

Each of the previous graduating classes made a banner to show their love and support.

“We have people here from classes 20 years prior,” said alumnus Lauren MacLeod, “and it kinda warms our heart to support our kids, to be out here today, and to just even give them a little bit of hope, a little bit of support from not just their town, but their family.”

The project was a request from the principal.

