Stoneman Douglas football coach described as ‘hero’ died while shielding students

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was the site of a horrific shooting that claimed 17 lives, and the school’s football team tweeted Thursday morning that a coach was among those dead.

According to a tweet by Stoneman Douglas Football, assistant football coach Aaron Feis — who also served as a security guard — died during Wednesday’s shooting. Part of the tweet reads: “He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot.”

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Feis responded to the initial call on the school’s security walkie-talkies, the Sun Sentinel reported. When asked if the loud noise were a bunch of firecrackers, Feis said no.

“I heard Aaron say, ‘No, that is not firecrackers.’ That’s the last I heard of him,” Douglas football coach Willis May said to the Sun Sentinel.

Social media posts from teammates also said Feis took “several bullets” while shielding other students.

Can everyone please take a second to pray for my coach today he took serval bullets covering other students at Douglas . pic.twitter.com/8AMG7t6tpH — Charlie Rothkopf (@RothkopfCharlie) February 14, 2018

Feis played for Stoneman Douglas High from 1995-98, the Sun Sentinel said, and returned to coach his alma mater in 2002.

“He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories,” said the football program.

