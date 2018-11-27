PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are taking a stand against the removal and reassignment of three administrators and a security specialist.

7News cameras captured dozens of students as they walked out of class, Tuesday afternoon.

“We want them back,” protesters chanted as they walked down a street.

Demonstrators took issue with the removal and reassignment of Assistant Principals Winfred Porter Jr., Jeff Morford and Denise Reed, as well as security specialist Kelvin Greenleaf.

Students who rallied on Tuesday described the move as a step backwards.

“They patrol those campuses every day protecting us and making sure we feel safe,” said MSD freshman Hailey Jacobson. “To take them away, it’s a crime, and it hits all of us.”

“These are people who are well-liked in our school, in our community, and we want them back,” said MSD student Spencer Blum.

For fellow student Kelsey Friend, the reassignment hits very close to home.

“I was in the shooting. I lost my teacher and my friends, and having more people taken away from us is just taking a part of my heart,” she said.

Teachers also protested the reassignments. Several of them stood outside of the entrance to the school holding up signs.

MSD teacher Greg Pittman believes Porter, Morford, Reed and Greenleaf are being singled out and blamed for the failures that allowed confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz to enter the school and wreak havoc.

“This is not normal. It’s not right, and we’re not getting the help we need still,” he said, “and ripping out our team is not helping us.”

“We’re all so broken, and we’re healing, and it’s not right for any of us,” said MSD English teacher Sarah Lerner.

But to Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow in the Feb. 14 massacre, the reassignments do not come as a surprise.

“I can’t believe these teachers are out here protesting,” he said. “Multiple tips that these administrators were given from the students and teachers, and they weren’t followed up on.”

The three administrators were at the school on the day of the shooting, along with Greenleaf, who was captured on surveillance video alongside former School Resource Officer Scot Peterson.

A major failure, according to the MSD Safety Commission, was that Cruz was able to enter the campus that day.

“It all could have been avoided if they followed protocol and kept the gate shut, if they followed protocol with a code red,” said Pollack, “so I don’t see what they’re crying about.”

Earlier this month, Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie alluded to impending changes at a Nov. 14 MSD Safety Commission meeting.

“We will absolutely begin to move to take some preliminary disciplinary action with employees,” he said.

But for protesting students, the result felt like ripping open an old wound.

“I love Greenleaf, and having that taken away from me and through all the bull crap I went through with being stuck in a classroom, seeing bodies, seeing blood, and having that taken away, it’s awful,” said Friend.

Broward County School officials want to continue a dialogue regarding this polarizing issue. Tuesday evening, Runcie and security experts took part in a school safety forum at Piper High School in Sunrise.

School officials also encouraged community members to provide feedback.

Runcie said the assistant principals who have temporarily replaced the ones who were reassigned are already in place. In an email, they were identified as follows:

Ron Adams, assistant principal from Coral Springs High School

Teresita Chipi, assistant principal from Blanche Ely High School

Daniel Lechtman, assistant principal from Falcon Cove Middle School

Darius Saunders, assistant principal from South Broward High School

In the email, Runcie said Adams, Chipi and Saunders were former educators at Stoneman Douglas.

The Broward County School Board has not given an official reason for the reassignments. The safety commission’s report is scheduled to come out in January.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.