Stoneman Douglas community prepares for bittersweet homecoming game

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Eagles are set to soar once again, as the Parkland school’s students, faculty and staff experienced mixed emotions during homecoming festivities.

7News cameras captured the football team’s large inflatable eagle on their field, Friday evening.

Hours earlier, 7Skyforce HD hovered above the empty field. Written on the face of the eagle on the grass was the number 17, a tribute to the victims who were killed during the Feb. 14 mass shooting inside Building 12.

Friday afternoon, students took part in the homecoming parade.

Students said they want to be able to move on from the tragedy, but at the same time they do not want to forget.

“This is something, not only a remembrance, but we’re also here to have fun and show to everybody that, as a whole, we are Parkland strong,” said MSD student Hailey Jacobson. “We are MSD strong, we will survive, we will get through this.”

One of the shooting victims was assistant varsity football coach Aaron Feis, who was hailed a hero for his actions during the massacre. A player at Friday night’s game will be wearing a uniform with the number 73, Feis’ team number when he played with the Eagles.

Feis’ number will then be permanently retired.

