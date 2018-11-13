Stoneman Douglas commission to speak to former school deputy

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The commission established to find out what went wrong during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is set to hear from the deputy who was on \campus during the massacre.

This will be one of the final meetings before the panel compiles all of their information and hands it over to the governor.

The commission is scheduled to hear from Scot Peterson, the deputy assigned as the high school’s school resource officer who resigned after it was revealed that he never went into the building during the shooting.

Tuesday’s session was mostly closed, and the commission discussed the mental health of accused shooter Nikolas Cruz. However, the meeting will open up later during discussions on Cruz’s social media activities, 911 calls and other factors that led to the shooting.

“As we go through the material, it is against the backdrop that our charge under the statute is to determine what happened, identify system failures and make recommendations for improvements,” said Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the commission chair. “While there is no doubt that there is an opportunity for improvement, also make no mistake that there are a lot of people who performed exceptionally well and heroically on Feb. 14th.”

This commission will continue to meet throughout the week.

