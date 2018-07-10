Stoneman Douglas Commission hosts meetings in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission kicked off a series of meetings Tuesday to discuss ways to prevent violence in schools.

The first meeting began at 8:45 a.m. inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The commission looked at how to map-out a plan for the PROMISE Program [Preventing Recidivism through Opportunities, Mentoring, Interventions, Supports & Education]. The accused MSD shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was a member but did not complete the program.

“The referral of Cruz to the PROMISE Program is inconsequential as far as this commission’s concern and our work and our mandate,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the commission chairman. “Because the evidence is that the PROMISE Program had no bearing on the outcome, had no bearing on Cruz’s ability to buy, possess a firearm and had no bearing on what he did on Feb. 14, 2018.”

The chairman also brought up the issue of Cruz’s mother, calling her an enabler.

The commission received recommendations to fix many issues, including the PROMISE Program not connecting to the juvenile justice system.

By Tuesday afternoon, the commission will turn their focus to the Broward County School’s Behavioral Threat Assessment Program.

The commission is expected to hear from Virginia state officials, who said they collect information on each person and can locate that person if problems arise.

The meetings will last till Thursday.

