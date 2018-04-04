Stoneman Douglas baseball team plays at Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball team got the opportunity to play in a Major League Baseball stadium, Wednesday night.

The Stoneman Douglas Eagles took on the Coral Springs High School Colts in a district game at Marlins Park in Miami.

The Eagles also got the opportunity to meet with Marlins players in the locker room before the Marlins left for a game in Philadelphia, Wednesday.

The event was made possible by Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, who wanted to do something for the students affected by the Parkland shooting.

Upon hearing of the news, the students were ecstatic.

“It was pretty cool, actually,” said MSD coach Todd Fitz-Gerald. “We were in the locker room at school, and they actually called one of our guys on the cellphones and we put it on the speakerphone and he kind of invited us and the kids kind of went crazy, the coaches went crazy. It was pretty exciting, that was a good time for sure.”

“I think every mom wants to see their kid play on a field like this,” said MSD parent Terry Mayo.

The game between the two schools began at 6:30 p.m.

