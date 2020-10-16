Stone crab season begins on Friday with new regulations

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time to get cracking.

Friday marks the official start of stone crab season.

New regulations have been put into effect to protect the future crab harvests and the market in general.

Florida Fish and Wildlife increased the minimum size of a harvested claw to 1/8 of an inch.

The season has also been cut down by two weeks.

Traps must have an escape ring of 2.18 inches.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.