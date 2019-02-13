Stolen work truck drives through fence in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said a crook drove a stolen vehicle through a fence and caused extensive damage in a Miami neighborhood.

The white 2009 Ford flatbed pickup truck was stolen along Northwest 29th Avenue and 102nd Street, Wednesday.

Angel Cruz, the vehicle’s owner, said the truck is a business vehicle.

“That’s losses for the company,” he said. “It’s not the first time, it happened before in this area. Right now, we have to stop what we were supposed to be doing today because we don’t have the equipment to do the work.”

Police are on the lookout for the truck.

The truck may have a construction vehicle attached to it.

If you have any information on this stolen truck, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

