Stinson moved to Broward jail, charged with firing at Pembroke Pines cops

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade School Board member has been transferred to jail and is facing some serious charges after, authorities said, he was involved in a parking dispute in Pembroke Pines that ended in gunfire, then shot at police officers during a chase.

Officers moved 81-year-old Solomon Stinson from the hospital to the Broward County Jail, Thursday night.

Stinson was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing police. He is being held without bond.

According to investigators, Stinson got into an altercation in the parking lot next to the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 multiplex, Sunday afternoon.

Police said the suspect shot into a car and took off. When officers went after him, officials said, he shot at them during the chase.

No one was hit.

Stinson eventually crashed and was taken into custody.

