LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the stepfather of a 13-year-old Lauderhill girl who, authorities said, was sexually assaulted dozens of times by him and a self-proclaimed pastor.

Thirty-two-year-old Avo Roker was taken into custody on Saturday. He is facing multiple counts of sexual assault involving a minor.

According to an arrest affidavit, Roker molested the teen up to 65 times between December 2015 and December 2016.

Police said Roker introduced his stepdaughter to self-proclaimed pastor Ricardo Strachan, who also sexually assaulted the girl.

Strachan was arrested on Thursday and also remains in jail.

