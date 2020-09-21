Steady rainfall persists across Broward County; Street Flood Advisory issued

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday, South Florida saw quite a soggy morning, especially in Broward County.

Weather experts said the weather is expected to remain the same for most of the day.

Traffic cameras captured early morning traffic on Florida State Road 836 and Interstate 595.

Traffic remained slow and steady due to consistent heavy rainfall.

There is a Street Flood Advisory in place throughout Broward County.

Residents and commuters are advised to avoid any encounter with high levels of water.

