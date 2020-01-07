State senator files bill that would make day after Halloween a school holiday

MIAMI (WSVN) - A state senator has filed a bill that, if passed, would make the day after Halloween a school holiday.

Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo filed SB 1462, Monday.

The bill would require district school boards to designate the day after Halloween as a school holiday, unless Halloween falls on a Friday or Saturday.

Making the day after Halloween a school holiday is a push that has gained momentum in recent times.

A petition to make the day after Halloween a holiday in Miami-Dade picked up almost 200,000.

Another petition, started in 2018 to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October, also picked up over 150,000 signatures.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on July 1.

