State panel revokes BSO’s accreditation in 13-0 vote

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A state panel voted unanimously to revoke the Broward Sheriff’s Office accreditation.

The Miami Herald reported the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation reached that decision last week in a 13-0 vote.

BSO faced backlash over their handling of the Parkland massacre in 2018 and the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in 2017.

The Herald report said the CFA mentioned those two incidents as reasons for their decision.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony issued a statement on Monday that reads, “It is disheartening for the hardworking members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office to lose our accreditation because of the previous administration’s mishandling of two devastating events in our community. Since recently taking command, I have worked on improving BSO and repairing the effects of bad leadership and negligence by focusing on training and community relations. I will continue working hard to ensure that all Broward residents feel safe and that our agency’s reputation and honor are restored.”

BSO can apply to be re-accredited in September.

