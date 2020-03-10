State of emergency declared in Broward County after 4th case of COVID-19 confirmed

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have declared a state of emergency in Broward County after Florida Department of Health confirmed that a fourth patient in Broward tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Health officials announced that a 69-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19, early Tuesday morning.

She, like two out of the other three cases in Broward, is connected to, or employed by, Metro Cruise Services — a company at Port Everglades, according to the Department of Health.

With this new case, the department also issued an advisory for anyone who has recently traveled through Port Everglades.

Those who recently traveled through the port and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms have been advised to immediately contact their doctor or local health department and self-quarantine for 14 days.

The port is one of the busiest ports in the world with nearly 4 million passengers passing through each year. Last December, the port announced that they had beat their own world record, where 55,964 passengers sailed in and out of the port in a single day.

The release of information came after tense moments during a roundtable discussion in Davie.

Broward Health Department’s medical director, Dr. Paula Thaqi, said there are ongoing interviews with one of the other patients, who is not associated with Port Everglades, to figure out how he contracted the virus.

A spokesperson from the port said that Princess Cruises is the only cruise line that uses Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades, and that they are now using a different subcontractor.

The Broward County Commission convened to discuss protective measures against the virus. They said they have to be more aggressive about getting the message to the public, because thousands could have the virus and have not yet started to show symptoms.

They also discussed polling locations ahead of the primaries, which will commence in a week. They said they will have hand sanitizers at each location to encourage Floridians to go out and vote.

Commissioners said all equipment at polling stations will be wiped down every 15 or 30 minutes, and they have also hired day porters in all of the government buildings to assist in the sanitizing measures.

They spoke with the county’s Chief Judge and requested people wipe down doors every 20 to 30 minutes in government buildings, as well as places at the port that people often touch, such as door handles.

“The first thing I wanted to suggest is that we enhance our messaging,” said Commissioner Mark Bogan. “Our messaging has been wash your hands, don’t touch your face. I think a stronger message has to do with paper towels and tissue, and that is don’t touch. I think, don’t touch door handles, don’t touch keypads for credit cards, when you get gasoline, use things between your skin like the paper napkins or tissue. I think the message needs to be enhanced.”

County officials said nasal swabs are available for those that want testing, so if anyone feels even mild symptoms, they should contact the Broward County Health Department.

For more updates on the coronavirus in Florida, click here.

