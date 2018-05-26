State of Emergency declared for Subtropical Storm Alberto

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Scott made the announcement on Saturday morning.

At a briefing at the state emergency operations center in Tallahassee, authorities urged Floridians to take the storm seriously.

This morning, I have declared a state of emergency across FL to ensure our state has the resources they need to keep their families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding Subtropical Storm Alberto will bring. https://t.co/8yK1qdB5eD — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 26, 2018

Wes Maul, the state’s emergency management director, said timing of the storm is uncertain, but the entire state will feel the effects. Swelling riverbanks, tornadoes and localized flooding are possible.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.