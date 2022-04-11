MIAMI (WSVN) - State health officials are providing some words of warning about an outbreak that is spreading across Florida.

The Florida Department of Health said they are responding to an outbreak of Meningococcal disease across the state.

So far, as of 2022, the number of cases they have recorded have surpassed the five-year average.

Meningococcal is a serious disease that can be spread through kissing or sharing drinks. It can lead to Meningitis and, although rare, can prove to be deadly.

The Department of Health recommends that college students, immunocompromised people, people living with HIV, men who have sex with men and any of those groups who haven’t received the vaccine in five years to get vaccinated.

“Try to avoid gatherings. In other words, this is a disease that usually occurs very commonly in universities, student dorms, because of the close proximity to each other, so try to avoid those locations,” said Dr. Jose Vazquez from Baptist Health Medical Group.

Early symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity, confusion and rash.

The Department of Health said vaccines can be found by contacting your doctor, county health department or pharmacy.

“Studies have shown that the earlier the treatment the better chance of survival, so if you feel like you have been exposed or if you feel you have symptoms, either go see your doctor immediately, contact the doctor or get seen right away, because statistics show the earlier you treat it, the much better chance of survival,” said Vazquez.

The best way to prevent the disease is to get vaccinated.

