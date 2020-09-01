State cuts ties with Quest Diagnostics after attempt of reporting nearly 75,000 COVID-19 delayed test results

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health and the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced they have severed ties with Quest Diagnostics due to their failure of reporting COVID-19 test results in a timely manner.

On Tuesday morning, under the direction of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the departments cut their ties with the lab.

According to the state, Quest Diagnostics failed to report nearly 75,000 COVID-19 test results dating back as far as April.

The daily numbers released by the FDOH each day at around 11 a.m. have not been updated, which may be a result of what the department fears would be skewed by the lab results that were not reported in a timely manner.

In a press release, state officials said, “Most of the data in today’s upload – while it will have historical significance – will have little impact on the status of the pandemic today.”

Quest officials said all individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus were notified of their test results.

The data from Quest is said to be mostly two weeks old but some are almost five months old.

DeSantis said, “To drop this much unusable and stale data is irresponsible.”

FDOH officials said without the Quest backlog data, the positivity rate reported on Tuesday would be at 5.9% instead of 6.8%.

New cases would be totaled at 3,773 instead of 7,643.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

