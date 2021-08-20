FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School Board has been given an ultimatum over its decision to defy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order to not mandate masks.

The Florida Department of Education on Friday decided to soon withhold funds equal to the salaries for some board members.

Alachua County board members will also deal with the same consequence for its decision to mandate masks in its district’s schools.

Within the next 48 hours, the board members will have to submit their current annual salaries.

The state will then withhold an amount equal to 1/12 of the total annual salaries of each board member that voted in favor of the mask mandate.

Department officials said the withholding of the funds will continue until each district complies with the governor’s order.

The said Friday’s order also “prohibits each school district from reducing any other expenditures other than those related to compensation for school board members, and clearly states each district may not permit the reduction of funds that impact student services or teacher pay.”

7News has since reached out to the BCPS board for comment.

