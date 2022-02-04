MIAMI (WSVN) - The State Attorney’s Office has an update on filing criminal charges against the suspect accused of murdering homeless men in Miami.

Back in December, realtor Willy Suarez-Maceo was arrested for a string of murders.

There will be a news conference with State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Mayor Francis Suarez and Iterim Police Chief Manuel Morales where they will discuss the updated charges.

Police said two homeless victims were shot and killed right before Christmas.

Suarez Maceo was originally being connected to two of the three shootings, but officials were also investigating his possible connection to a stabbing back in October.

The news conference is set for 2:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials will also be releasing new video connected to the violent crimes as well.

