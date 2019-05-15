State attorney: Sunny Isles Beach shooter fired in self-defense; no charges

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said the shooter whose gunfire killed an innocent man in Sunny Isles Beach will not face any charges due to the state’s Stand Your Ground law.

It’s been determined that 43-year-old victim Mohamad Jradi was killed by a stray bullet that was fired in a self-defense shooting involving a rapper, Sunday.

Investigators said it all began after gunfire broke out outside of the Trump International Beach Resort along Collins Avenue.

Jradi, a Hertz Rent a Car employee, was sitting in a gray van in a parking lot near the business when he was hit by the stray bullet that traveled 1,000 feet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for the driver of a black SUV.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

