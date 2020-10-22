State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle releases statement after Miami officer photographed with Trump mask

MIAMI (WSVN) - State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has released a statement two days after a City of Miami Police officer was photographed in uniform at an early voting polling location wearing a pro-Trump mask.

A photo of the officer, later identified as Officer Daniel Ubeda, was shared on Twitter, Tuesday morning.

The statement released by Fernandez Rundle read in part, “While I respect the Officer’s First Amendment right to express his opinion and support any candidate he wishes, I agree with Chief Colina’s statement calling his actions unacceptable. Wearing one’s police uniform at a voting site while expressing a political opinion may be construed as an official attempt to send a distinct message to potential voters. This should not occur in Miami-Dade County. Accordingly, I have asked my staff to look into this matter.”

The City of Miami Police Department issued a statement on Tuesday in response to the photo, saying, “We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”

According to City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Ubeda was voting at the site when he was photographed wearing the mask.

Suarez said that because Ubeda violated department policy, he will be disciplined, but it remains unclear what the discipline will be.

Fernandez Rundle also went on to remind voters of the Voter Protection Task Force that has been activated to ensure all residents have a fair chance to vote.

Anyone who suspects improper or irregular activity at an early voting site can call the Voter Protection Hotline at 305-547-3300.

