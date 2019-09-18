State attorney classifies shooting outside NE Miami-Dade synagogue as hate crime

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has classified the shooting of a man outside a Northeast Miami-Dade synagogue as a hate crime.

The State Attorney’s Office announced the elevated charges against Carlints St. Louis, Wednesday.

St. Louis is accused of opening fire at the Young Israel of Greater Miami Temple, on the corner of Northeast 10th Avenue and 171st Street, on July 28.

The victim, 68-year-old Warren Lipschutz, was shot in the leg during the incident and has since recovered from his injuries.

St. Louis already faces several charges that include felony attempted murder, firing a gun from a car and aggravated battery on someone over 65.

